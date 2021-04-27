Reps to Buhari: Declare state of emergency on security

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FLUSTERED by the wave of growing insecurity in Nigeria, the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security.

In its resolutions, the House called for more recruitments into the nation’s security agencies to enable them to have more manpower to tackle challenges posed by insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers said they would invite the National Security Adviser, service chiefs, paramilitary chiefs, controller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service as well as the managing director of Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited to brief the House on security situation in the country.

They said government should ensure the protection of national infrastructure assets, particularly the Shiroro and Kainji Dams in Niger State.

The lawmakers mandated all its security committees to immediately commence comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in the Armed Services and report back to the it within four weeks.

It also appealed to the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of suspects awaiting trial due to banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities.

The Green Chamber called on the Federal Government to guarantee autonomy for local governments in the country to enable them serve people at the grassroots better.

This is even as it condemned attacks on security agents and formations across the country.

While sympathising with families of victims of insecurity in the nation, it called on the Federal Government to support them with emergency relief.

The lawmakers listed Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Abagana, all in Anambra; Geidam LGA in Yobe State; IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Imo State; Uzo-Uwanj in Enugu State; Uzoakoli, Abia State;Balenga Local Government Area of Gombe State, and parts of Imo as some of the places that had been affected by insecurity in recent time.

The House reiterated its commitment to the security and corporate existence of the country and vowed to accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a special security summit it would convene.

Many Nigerians have expressed fears that Nigeria is sliding into civil war, giving the geometric rise in insecurity in the country and the seeming government helplessness to contain the trend.

Only on Monday April 26, Niger State Governor Sani Bello raised the alarm that Boko Haram had hoisted its flag in parts of the state, while people had deserted over 50 of its communities.

The ICIR reported how deaths from abduction of students at Greenfield University in Kaduna rose to five after their captors killed two more of the students.

On the same say, hoodlums reportedly invaded Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state and killed nine people.

Gunmen also killed about five soldiers in Omelema community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State on that day.

There were also reports that soldiers allegedly attacked Ibadan resident of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

On that same day, reports showed that scores were injured while properties were destroyed as commercial motorbike operators, popularly called okada, engaged the members of the National Union of Road Transport Employees in a free for all in Lagos State, resulting in at least a death.

Similarly, reports that gunmen had stormed Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Sunday night and abducted three students went viral on Monday, as the institution disclosed the incident to newsmen.

The news that personnel of the Air Force erroneously killed scores of soldiers fighting insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno State is still very fresh.

Monday’s incidents across the country only raised further fears on what have been daily occurrences in the nation.