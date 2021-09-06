26.5 C
Abuja

Retired Police officers accuse FG of neglect despite giving their best in service

Featured News
Vincent UFUOMA
Nigerian Police
File Photo

Related

RETIRED Police Officers of Nigeria (REPON) in Kano has accused the Federal Government of neglect despite giving their best during the days of their active service to the nation.

The REPON stated this during a town hall meeting by its members in Kano on Monday.

On Monday, some of the retired officers who spoke to newsmen at the end of a town hall meeting in Kano threatened to embark on a nationwide protest to register their displeasure.

Regina Aliu, one of the officers, who retired 10 years ago, said she was struggling to meet her needs as she was getting below her expected pension allowance.

She and other retirees described the situation as unacceptable.

“The pension is nothing to write about,” she said.

“I retired 10 years ago. What I am getting is just N30,000 with children. The prices of food commodities have gone up. My family and I can hardly cope. We have only ended in suffering after serving the nation for 35-years.”

A retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Ali Alhassan lamented that instead of being paid his meagre monthly N66,000 pension allowance, he was being stressed by the Pension Service Commission (PENCOM), which requested that his money be lodged into a balance account with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

- Advertisement -

Some leaders of the retirees complained that they had not received their allowances since they retired from the Police force.

REPON Kano State Chairman Yunisa Madaki pleaded with the Federal Government to migrate the retirees from the contributing pension scheme to the national pension scheme.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government to migrate us from the contributing pension scheme to national pension scheme for easy access to our allowance,” he said.

 

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

US court sentences Nigerian to 70 months in prison for wire fraud

Bamidele, also known as Dele Ewe from Oyo State, was sentenced by U.S. District...
Featured News

Retired Police officers accuse FG of neglect despite giving their best in service

RETIRED Police Officers of Nigeria (REPON) in Kano has accused the Federal Government of...
Featured News

ASUU threatens lawsuit against SSS for harassing Kano State chairman

The  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to sue the State Security...
Featured News

Stop governors from enacting anti-open grazing laws, Miyetti Allah tells NASS

THE Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has asked the National Assembly to stop the enactment...
Featured News

I will not tolerate attempts by FIRS to undermine our tax collection authority -Wike

RIVERS State government Nyesome Wike has said he will not tolerate any attempt by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU threatens lawsuit against SSS for harassing Kano State chairman
Next articleUS court sentences Nigerian to 70 months in prison for wire fraud

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.