Retired Police officers accuse FG of neglect despite giving their best in service

The REPON stated this during a town hall meeting by its members in Kano on Monday.

On Monday, some of the retired officers who spoke to newsmen at the end of a town hall meeting in Kano threatened to embark on a nationwide protest to register their displeasure.

Regina Aliu, one of the officers, who retired 10 years ago, said she was struggling to meet her needs as she was getting below her expected pension allowance.

She and other retirees described the situation as unacceptable.

“The pension is nothing to write about,” she said.

“I retired 10 years ago. What I am getting is just N30,000 with children. The prices of food commodities have gone up. My family and I can hardly cope. We have only ended in suffering after serving the nation for 35-years.”

A retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Ali Alhassan lamented that instead of being paid his meagre monthly N66,000 pension allowance, he was being stressed by the Pension Service Commission (PENCOM), which requested that his money be lodged into a balance account with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

- Advertisement -

Some leaders of the retirees complained that they had not received their allowances since they retired from the Police force.

REPON Kano State Chairman Yunisa Madaki pleaded with the Federal Government to migrate the retirees from the contributing pension scheme to the national pension scheme.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government to migrate us from the contributing pension scheme to national pension scheme for easy access to our allowance,” he said.

Author



Vincent UFUOMA