Ripples Centre offers Data Journalism Masterclass

THE Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) is offering its Data Journalism Masterclass 2022, featuring climate/environment-focused solutions journalism.

Journalists will learn how to integrate data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting for holistic coverage of the environment, with a special focus on the impact assessment of solutions being deployed.

The masterclass will be held on November 30, 2022.

African journalists can participate in a hybrid masterclass in Lagos, Nigeria.

Participants will receive six-month free access to the advanced geo-journalism tools on Nigeria’s digital geo-journalism platform— www.econaiplus.com— courtesy of Eco-Nai+.

Registration is rolling, apply here.