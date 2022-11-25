Ripples Centre offers Data Journalism Masterclass

THE Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) is offering its Data Journalism Masterclass 2022, featuring climate/environment-focused solutions journalism.
Journalists will learn how to integrate data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting for holistic coverage of the environment, with a special focus on the impact assessment of solutions being deployed.
The masterclass will be held on November 30, 2022.
African journalists can participate in a hybrid masterclass in Lagos, Nigeria.
Participants will receive six-month free access to the advanced geo-journalism tools on Nigeria’s digital geo-journalism platform— www.econaiplus.com— courtesy of Eco-Nai+.
Registration is rolling, apply here.
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi