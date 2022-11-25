34 C
Ripples Centre offers Data Journalism Masterclass

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) is offering its Data Journalism Masterclass 2022, featuring climate/environment-focused solutions journalism.

Journalists will learn how to integrate data collection, analysis, visualization, and reporting for holistic coverage of the environment, with a special focus on the impact assessment of solutions being deployed.

The masterclass will be held on November 30, 2022.

African journalists can participate in a hybrid masterclass in Lagos, Nigeria.

Participants will receive six-month free access to the advanced geo-journalism tools on Nigeria’s digital geo-journalism platform— www.econaiplus.com— courtesy of Eco-Nai+.

Registration is rolling, apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

