Cambridge Digital Humanities offers social data school

Blessing Otoibhi
CAMBRIDGE Digital Humanities, in association with the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy, is inviting applications for its Social Data School themed “Visualising Data/Investigating Images”.

The virtual programme is slated for June 15, 2022, to June 28, 2022.

The institute is an online intensive teaching program structured around the life-cycle of a digital research project, covering principles of research design, data collection, cleaning and preparation, methods of analysis and visualisation, and data management and preservation practices.

Applications from all backgrounds, including journalists, NGOs, activists, trade unionists and members of civil society organisations are eligible.

Students will extract data from multiple video and photographic sources to create spatial visualisations for forensic analysis and learn how computer vision algorithms are used to classify images and generate “deep fakes.”

A concessionary participation fee of GBP45 is available for students, unemployed, community projects, unfunded projects, and Global South residents.

Several bursaries are available to those who can demonstrate financial need.

The deadline for submission of applications is May 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

