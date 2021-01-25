Several armed bandits neutralised in Kaduna, says Nigerian Air Force

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Operation Thunder Strike neutralised several bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government, Kaduna State.

John Enenche, a major-general and coordinator of defence media operations, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. He said the operation took place on Saturday, stressing that it was carried out following credible human intelligence gathered by the Air Force that there was significant presence of armed bandits in the area. Enenche said it prompted the force to launch massive airstrikes on fleeing bandits.

”Accordingly, after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location,” he said.

”Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State.

“The attack aircraft therefore took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them.”

“Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralised in the airstrikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries. Meanwhile, aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits,” he noted.

While vowing that the military would not rest until normalcy was restored to troubled parts of the country, Eneche noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies would sustain the offensive against enemies of the nation. Apart from Boko Haram, the activities of armed bandits have become another major security concern for the Nigerian state and security operatives in recent times.