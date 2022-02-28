37.1 C
Rory Peck Trust offers trauma and resilience workshops

Blessing Otoibhi
AN international NGO that supports freelance journalists and their families in crisis, Rory Peck Trust (RPT), in partnership with Meta, is offering trauma and resilience workshops for freelance journalists. 

The Resilience Programme provides specialist trauma-informed training and access to psychological treatment, enabling freelance journalists to develop the skills they need to build resilience when exposed to conflict or covering traumatic events.

The workshops are part of the RPT Resilience Programme and will be delivered by Dart Centre Europe.

The workshops provide freelance journalists with training so they can cover traumatic events ethically and safely and be prepared for any possible psychological impact.

Freelance journalists worldwide can apply for free online workshops on trauma and building resilience.

Each workshop offers two webinars, both two hours in length, led by specialised journalist trainers. The workshops will be held in English, Arabic, French, Russian and Spanish.

The English workshop will be held on March 15 and 17, 2022.

A US$10 deposit is required to secure a spot. The deposit will be refunded upon completion of a post-workshop feedback form.

The application deadline is March 8, 2022 and interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

