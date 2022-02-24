35.1 C
Abuja

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Chernobyl nuclear power plant © Ukrainetrek.com

EXPLOSIONS were seen and heard across major cities in Ukraine on Thursday as Russia launched attacks on multiple fronts and targeting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant north of Kyiv, near the border of Belarus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” he said in a tweet.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said in a statement that military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been neutralised as reports emerged that a Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed about 20 kilometres south of Kyiv, killing at least five people.

Russian-backed separatists also claimed that they captured the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine’s region of Luhansk.

There is palpable fear and tension, especially in the capital city of Kyiv and in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Many are also panic shopping as they are unsure how long they would be required to stay indoors, even though the government announced a month state of emergency.

Meanwhile, G7 leaders in a joint statement, have condemned the involvement of Belarus in the Ukraine invasion and promised to announce severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions against Russia.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees says it is ready to assist in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and is asking neighbouring countries to keep borders open to those who are seeking safety.

“We’re gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military actions in Ukraine. We have seen reports of casualties, and people starting to flee to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times,” the UNHCR tweeted on Thursday.

“We are working with the authorities, UN, [internally displaced people] community groups and other partners in Ukraine and are ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible. Security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed,” it added.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

