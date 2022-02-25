Russia-Ukraine conflict: 10 things you need to know

— 1 min read

A grenade launcher operator of the Russian armed forces participates in combat drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia © REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov.

AS the Russia-Ukraine tension escalated into a full-scale war on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin launched a “military operation” targeting airports and military installations in Ukraine’s major cities, here are 10 things you need to know: