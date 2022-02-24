Take responsibility for your security, Nigerian embassy in Ukraine tells Nigerians

— 1 min read

THE Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has asked Nigerians living in the country to take responsibility for their security and safety in the wake of the Russian invasion.

“The Embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their security and safety”, a travel advisory issued in Kyiv on Thursday by the Nigerian Embassy said.

The embassy also advised Nigerians to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

The advisory added, “The Embassy wishes to add that should any Nigerian national consider the situation as emotionally disturbing, such national may temporarily relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangement.

“They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“Students seeking temporary relocation are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee form from their respective institutions during this period.

“For those who are still considering it appropriate to remain in the country, be rest assured that the Embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times.”

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) also shared the statement on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered “special military operation” in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

Russia claims it is targeting Ukrainian military installations, including air bases, but there are fears that many civilians have been killed in air raids.

The United States had earlier advised all its citizens in Ukraine to leave after it became imminent that Russia was going to attack the country, but the Nigerian government failed to do same.