28.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Safety Investigation Bureau probes Lagos helicopter crash

Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX
Rumbles of the helicopter. Photo credit: via Facebook.

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

THE Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is investigating the helicopter crash in the Oba Akran area of Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday, July 1.

The accident, which involved a Jabiru J430, a light single airplane with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours, occurred about 3:00 pm on August 1. Two occupants on board the aircraft survived.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 2, the NSIB spokesperson, Tunji Oketunbi, urged members of the public to assist the agency with relevant information.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidences to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.”

He noted that the aircraft was on a test flight with two passengers onboard, before it crashed.

“The aircraft caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact,” Oketunbi said.

The ICIR had reported that the director, public affairs and consumer protection, Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the two passengers involved were receiving medical attention.

There have been incidents of helicopter crashes in Lagos State and other parts of the country, The ICIR can report.

In August 2020, a helicopter crashed into a building in Opebi, Ikeja, leaving two persons dead. In a recent reportthe ICIR chronicled 14 aircraft crashes that took the lives of 35 people during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Speaking with The ICIR in a phone conversation, the NSIB spokesperson promised that the outcome of the investigation would be made known to the public. But he did not give a timeline on when it would be concluded.

    “It is difficult to say because one accident is different from the other. It depends on how quickly we are able to resolve issues concerning the incident.

    “It may not be more than six months. But the global average is about 18 months,” he said.

    The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.

    Ehime ALEX

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Blackout in Niger as ECOWAS imposes sanctions over coup

    MAJOR cities in Niger Republic are left in darkness after Nigeria cut electricity supply...
    Health

    Vwaere Diaso: Doctors declare strike over colleague’s death in Lagos

    THE Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has declared a strike...
    News

    Akpabio unveils Oyetola, Bagudu, Matawalle, Lalong, 15 more ministerial nominees

    Nineteen more ministerial nominees have been unveiled by the senate president, Godwin Akpabio. The chief...
    Energy and Power

    Estimated electricity billing not acceptable – El-Rufai

    FORMER Governor of Kaduna State and a Ministerial nominee, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, said estimated...
    Business and Economy

    Senate to amend CBN’s act, reduce the governor’s powers

    THE Senate President, Godswil Akpabio, has revealed the plans of the National Assembly to...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Blackout in Niger as ECOWAS imposes sanctions over coup

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.