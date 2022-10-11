Sam Amadi rejects PDP campaign council appointment, says he is non-partisan

FORMER chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Sam Amadi has rejected the appointment to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential campaign council.

Amadi was appointed as the council’s research director in a letter signed by the Sokoto State governor and director-general of the campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday.

However, in a letter to Tambuwal on Monday, Amadi said he rejected the appointment because he was non-partisan.

“I humbly want to decline the appointment and hereby abstain from participating in such a role,” he said.

The Arise News analyst explained that his decision to decline the offer stemmed from the conflict of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which he acts as a leader of different platforms, including the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), where political neutrality and objectivity were required of him.

Amadi said that as the director of the school, he bears the responsibility to lead a group of intellectuals and scholars of diverse political and ideological stripes with a commitment to rethink the nature of the social, political, and economic crises of statehood in Africa, and to develop new ideas and policies to transform Nigeria and other African societies.

He also said that his role in Arise News, which he considered one of the most strategic institutions for national development and sane deliberative democracy through analytical news reporting, required non-partisanship.