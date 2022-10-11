29.1 C
Abuja

Sam Amadi rejects PDP campaign council appointment, says he is non-partisan

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Sam Amadi
Advertisement

Related

Rivers governorship candidate slams Wike for banning rallies in public schools

2023: Atiku leads Obi, Tinubu, Kwankwaso in social media following

2023: Nigeria won’t survive another decade if it elects president like Buhari –...

Gridlock as Tinubu supporters hold rally in Lagos

2023: Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate invalid – PDP

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Sam Amadi has rejected the appointment to be a member of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential campaign council.

Amadi was appointed as the council’s research director in a letter signed by the Sokoto State governor and director-general of the campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday.

However, in a letter to Tambuwal on Monday, Amadi said he rejected the appointment because he was non-partisan.

“I humbly want to decline the appointment and hereby abstain from participating in such a role,” he said.

The Arise News analyst explained that his decision to decline the offer stemmed from the conflict of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which he acts as a leader of different platforms, including the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), where political neutrality and objectivity were required of him.

Amadi said that as the director of the school, he bears the responsibility to lead a group of intellectuals and scholars of diverse political and ideological stripes with a commitment to rethink the nature of the social, political, and economic crises of statehood in Africa, and to develop new ideas and policies to transform Nigeria and other African societies.

He also said that his role in Arise News, which he considered one of the most strategic institutions for national development and sane deliberative democracy through analytical news reporting, required non-partisanship.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Nigerian Navy destroys illegal oil bunkering vessel

THE Nigerian Navy has destroyed an illegal oil bunkering vessel arrested with stolen crude...
Elections

Rivers governorship candidate slams Wike for banning rallies in public schools

THE Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)  governorship candidate in Rivers State, Leyii Kwanee, has slammed...
Human Rights

Imo government reacts after ICIR report on detention of IBC staff

FOLLOWING a report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) on the...
Education

We hope to call off strike soon -ASUU

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed optimism that it may soon...
Environment

[IN-DEPTH] Bauchi communities groan over snakebites as multi-million naira clinic rots away

By Rauf Oyewole, Bauchi • Lack Of Anti-venom, Poor Treatment, Others Bane Of Facility Rabiatu Adamu,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian Navy destroys illegal oil bunkering vessel

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.