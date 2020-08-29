Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of tertiary institutions September 14

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has ordered the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state effective September 14.

The governor disclosed this development during a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status.

He stated that tertiary institutions in the state will re-open from September 14.

Sanwo-Olu further said that primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

The Governor explained that the decision was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases continues to steadily decline.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” he said.

He further reiterated that restaurants are now permitted to open for in-dining services in the state, although they must continue to ensure spaces are only filled up to 50 percent capacity at all times.

The governor said a review will be done in September to decide whether to allow a re-opening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches, cinemas and other public spaces.

He, however, said that the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew still holds in the state.