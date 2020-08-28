Osinbajo to Southern Kaduna people: I am so sorry for everything you have experienced

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has empathised with the people of Southern Kaduna over the continuous attacks and killings taking place in the area.

“First, my heart goes out to everyone who has lost someone or has been a victim in Southern Kaduna. I am so sorry for everything you have experienced,” said Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo while fielding questions at the 60th virtual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Vice President also said that those behind the attacks and killings must be arrested and prosecuted.

“In addition, those responsible for the mayhem must be apprehended and prosecuted so impunity doesn’t reign.”

Speaking on efforts by the Federal Government to address the situation, he said the current administration has improved security in the area.

“First, we have improved security in Kaduna. We now have a military base, we have airforce surveillance, the combined military team from the army and the navy to take care of the volatile situation there,” he said.

Osinbajo said he has been involved in the peace building efforts through a Non-Governmental Organisation since 2001 and also had consultative meetings with the governor of the state and leaders of Southern Kaduna communities to bring a permanent solution to the crisis.

“Let me say that I have been involved in the resolution of issues in Southern Kaduna since 2001 through a Non-Governmental Organization and I think these issues have gone on far too long,” he added.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has also held security meetings, noting that he attended all the meetings where the issues have been discussed.

“I have similarly engaged with community leaders in Southern Kaduna and I have also engaged with the Governor to look at what peacekeeping efforts are possible to deal with the perennial issues that have resulted in the disgraceful human conditions there.”

However, Amnesty International in a report Monday said about 1,126 were reported to have been killed in Northern Nigeria by bandits between January and June 2020, Amnesty International said in a new report on Monday.

In the report, “Nigeria Government failings Leave Rural Communities at the Mercy of Gunmen,” the human rights organisation said it interviewed civilians in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara states, who said they live in fear of attacks and abductions as insecurity escalates in rural areas.