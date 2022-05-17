35.7 C
School driver gets life jail for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
A LAGOS school bus driver, Tony Akpan, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old pupil.

Akpan was sentenced by the state’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Tuesday.

The court also sentenced the bus assistant, Itoro Wilson, to two years imprisonment for attempting to assist the convict to evade justice.

The prosecuting team lead by Olusola Shoneye had alleged that the convicts committed the offence on October 20, 2017, at Magodo Road, Isheri, Lagos.

The prosecutors maintained that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Five witnesses testified against the accused persons during the trial.

In her ruling, Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had presented overwhelming evidence against Akpan and Wilson.

“There is overwhelming evidence before the court. The testimony of the survivor is truthful and boldly narrated by her. The medical doctor’s testimony also corroborated what she said.

“The first defendant is hereby found guilty as charged contrary to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.”

The judge also held that the second defendant ought to have spoken up and not concealed the truth.

”The punishment meted out to this defendant will serve as a deterrent to others out there.

“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment for a felony,” she declared.

Justice Soladoye further advised the management of Roy Mind Favour Filled School, which employed the convicts, to recruit responsible staff.

The judge said, “The school in question should recruit responsible staff. The parents must get value for the money they pay. Miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school.

“Children are meant to be protected and not be subjected to any assault whatsoever.”

