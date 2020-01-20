S’Court affirms Bala Mohammed as governor of Bauchi State

Advertisement

ON Monday, the Supreme Court affirmed the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed, as the winner of the Bauchi State Governorship Election.

Delivering his verdict, the presiding judge Justice Sylvester Ngwatu, dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Muhammed Abubakar.

The court in an unanimous judgment by a seven-man panel ruled that the evidence tabled by the appellant at the tribunal was inadmissible.

The court ruled that the appellant failed to demonstrate the perversity in the concurrent judgments of both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Abubakar had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election after he had reportedly conceded defeat and congratulated his successor, the tribunal, however, dismissed the petition thereby upholding the election of Mohammed as duly elected governor.

Mohammed had been declared the winner of the election, having defeated the incumbent Abubakar of the APC.