National security threat: Nigerian army puts officers’ retirement on hold

THE Nigerian Army has put a hold on all statutory and voluntary retirements for certain officer categories following a nationwide security emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

On December 3, an internal memo signed by Evaristus Okoro, a Major General, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, stated that the retirement freeze was meant to preserve manpower, retain experience, and safeguard the Army’s operational capacity as it expands to meet the growing security threat.

The document, citing the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Officers (HTACOS) 2024, explained that while officers are normally required to retire once they hit the age limit, complete 35 years of service, or fail multiple times to secure promotion or conversion, Paragraph 3.10(e) allows their service to be extended when it is deemed beneficial to the military.

“Military service of a commissioned officer entails a period of unbroken service in the AFN from the date of enlistment or commissioning to the date of retirement,” the memo read in part.

The period of service is determined by conditions enshrined in the HTACOS Officers 2024. These include attainment of age ceilings on various ranks, 35 years maximum length of service, and other criteria provided in Paragraphs 11.02(d) and 17.15, among extant regulations.”

The memo noted that the suspension would affect officers who had failed promotion exams three times, those who had been passed over at promotion boards three times, officers who had reached the age limit for their rank, those who had failed conversion boards three times, and officers who had completed 35 years in service.

It added that the affected officers could apply to remain in service beyond their scheduled retirement dates, while those not interested in an extension were to follow the normal retirement process.

The Army also further stated that officers granted extensions would not qualify for career progression, including promotions, career courses, Army sponsorships, self-sponsored courses, secondments, or extra-regimental appointments.

The directive, which had been circulated to all commanders responsible for managing troop morale, stated that the policy would be reviewed once the security situation improved.

Regarding the incessant security threats across the country, The ICIR reported that in November alone, more than 600 mass-abduction incidents were recorded, including the kidnapping of over 300 students in Niger State, 38 worshippers in Kwara State, and 25 students in Kebbi State.

In response, the President declared a nationwide security emergency on November 26, ordering the military, police, and intelligence agencies to accelerate recruitment and deploy thousands more personnel.