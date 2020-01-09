SERAP calls for Shehu Sani’s release from EFCC custody

A non-profit advocacy group, Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the immediate release of former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani from Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

The ex-lawmaker was detained by the EFCC over alleged extortion of the chairman of ASD Motors of $24,000 dollars, Sani Dauda.

SERAP called for his release from the commission’s custody over prolonged detention without charge or trial which group described as a treatment of a convicted criminal.

The group noted that the prolonged detention of the ‘activist’ is a violation of national and international law and is against the principle of being innocent until proven guilty.

According to SERAP, Nigeria is a state member of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which article 9 of the ICCPR states that ‘anyone who is arrested shall be brought promptly before a judge or other officer authorized by law to exercise judicial power.’

SERAP noted that Sani’s continued detention is a breach of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended).

“The EFCC should promptly investigate any allegations against Sani and release him on bail pending the conclusion of any such investigation,” the group added.

The EFCC, however, claimed it had obtained 14 days court order to keep Sani in the commission’s custody over the alleged extortion.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency said it had warrants to search two houses and one office of Sani in Abuja on Wednesday in relation to the alleged extortion by the former senator.

Although reports said that EFCC was unable to find any incriminating evidence throughout the search, Sani is still kept in the Commission’s custody.