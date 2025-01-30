Sevilla FC invites Nigerian talent Ola Great for trial after social media challenge

SPANISH club Sevilla FC has invited Nigerian talent Ola Great for a trial with its international team, Sevilla FC D, after he successfully completed a viral social media challenge.

The challenge, posted on Sevilla’s English C account, has ultimately secured Great the opportunity to showcase his skills at the club’s Innovation Center, according to a statement by the football club on Thursday, January 30.

The challenge began when Great posted a request on X, asking how many ‘reposts’ his post needed to gain a trial with the Spanish club, with the handler demanding 100,000.

Consequently, the post met and exceeded the required number of reposts on January 21, a day after the request, but there were concerns when the club didn’t immediately respond to the outcome.

However, the club said in a statement on Thursday that it was waiting for Great in Sevilla for the trial.

The statement was accompanied by a video of another Nigerian, Chinese Paul Obi, who recently signed for the academy, extending a personal invitation to Ola Great.

“Hello, my friend Ola. I’m Obi Paul, a Nigerian player for Sevilla FC D, and we would love for you to come and take a trial with our international team. We’re waiting for you,” Obi said in the video.

The club further noted that Obi had already integrated into the team led by coach Óscar Olomo.

Great, who is now preparing for the upcoming trial, joins a squad with diverse backgrounds in Sevilla FC D, which already includes players from Indonesia, the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Sweden.