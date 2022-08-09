25.1 C
Abuja

Show organiser reveals why Kizz Daniel refused to perform in Tanzania after $60,000 payment

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Nigerian Singer Kizz Daniel Source: The Witness Newspaper
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORGANISER of the Summer Amplified Concert which flopped in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Stephen Uwa, has given his account of circumstances that led to the arrest of the ‘buga’ crooner Kizz Daniel.

The musician failed to perform at the event slated for Sunday and was subsequently arrested on Monday. He was later released the same day.

READ ALSO:

Tanzania charges journalist Erick Kabendera with money laundering, tax evasion

CPJ demands safe return of Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera

Tanzanian president slashes own salary to $4,000/month — lower than top govt officials’

In an interview with a broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, Uwa, who is also a Nigerian, claimed the singer refused to perform because he did not have his complete set of gold chains, which he had planned to wear for the event.

- Advertisement -

The show organiser explained that the airline which he traveled with failed to bring one of his bags which contained his gold chains and Kizz Daniel insisted he could not perform without them, despite collecting $60,000.

”He said the airline didn’t bring his bag that is why he cannot perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything,” Uwa said.

Uwa said he knelt down to beg the Nigerian singer to help save his career as his company was only just making entrance into the entertainment market in Tanzania, but Kizz Daniel remained adamant.

“The table (regular) for that show was set for $5,000 and the highest table was set for $10,000. My company is new here.

“I paid this guy $60,000 to perform on this show. I kneel down on my knees (sic) bro you are damaging me. I’m a Nigerian, everybody thinks I defrauded them,” Uwa said.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel who was arrested after he failed to show up for the performance scheduled to hold at the Warehouse Arena on Sunday, has been released from the Oysterbay Police Station in Dar es Salaam.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed this in a tweet on Monday night.

- Advertisement -

“His legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow (today) while he will subsequently return back to Nigeria,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

This is not the first time the singer will fail to perform at a ticketed show. Exactly a month ago, he was humiliated on stage while performing at a concert in the United States.

In a video which surfaced online, fans were seen shouting and demanding for a refund of their money after the singer arrived some hours late for a concert.

In August 2019, the Afropop singer was called out for failing to turn up and perform at a concert in Montreal, Canada.

Kizz Daniel later clarified that the show organisers reneged on making full payment before his performance even though he was already on ground and efforts to reach an understanding did not yield positive result, leading to a cancellation of the show.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Army has arrested Owo church attackers – Chief of Defense Staff

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor on Tuesday said troops of the...
Business and Economy

Air Peace suspends Johannesburg flights from August 22

AIR PEACE has suspended flight operations from Nigeria to Johannesburg, effective August 22, 2022. In...
Business and Economy

NESG asks FG to cut leakages, reduce cost of governance

THE board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has directed the...
Media News

World Congress of Science and Factual Producers offers scholarships

THE World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP) is inviting applications for its...
Crime

EFCC arraigns fake Air Force officer over job scam

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a fake Air Force officer,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAir Peace suspends Johannesburg flights from August 22
Next articleArmy has arrested Owo church attackers – Chief of Defense Staff

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.