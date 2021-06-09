We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SIX Nigerians have claimed spots on the much-coveted FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 2021 list released in the June/July edition of the publication’s 7th annual report card on the continent’s talent pipeline.

Nigerians who graced the list were: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Media Panache Timilehin Bello; Founder of Space in Africa Temidayo Oniosun; self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted Amarachi Nwosu; Musician Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema); creative artist and filmmaker Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, as well as Editor-in-Chief of The Republic Wale Lawal.

Each year, FORBES AFRICA looks for resilient self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field. So far, 44 Nigerians have made the list since its inauguration in 2015.

“What makes this compilation even more compelling is the fighting spirit of the candidates that made it through a challenging year. They need to be honored even more for their tenacity and resilience as leaders charting a non-linear trajectory to success,” Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA Renuka Methil said.

The 2021 list will go down in history as a selection of Africa’s brightest achievers under the age of 30 spanning the business, technology, creatives, and sports categories, who survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent times recorded and contributed to the growth story of the African continent.

Other Nigerians who have made the list in previous years included: DJ Cuppy, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Tracy Batta, Olajumoke Oduwole, Swanky Jerry, Davies Okeowo, Maryam Gwadabe, Asisat Oshoala, Adeniyi Omotayo, Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, Ijeoma Balogun, Bright Jaja, Henrich Akomolafe, Oginni Tolulope, Barbara Okereke, Charles Edosomwan and Adetola Nola.

Others were: Nasir Yammama, Shakeela Tolasade Williams, Muktar Onifade, Edikan Udiong, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Obinwanne Okeke, Uneku Atawodi, Affiong Williams, Emeka Akano, Ola Orekunrin, Abiola Olaniran, Bankole Cardoso, Temitope Ogunsemo, Oluwatobi Ajayi, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Falalu, Etop Ikpe, Obinna Okwodu, Gossy Ukanwoke, Ronke Bamisedun, and Harold Okwa.