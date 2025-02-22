Some parts of Abuja to experience seven-hour blackout – TCN

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a seven-hour power outage in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued on Friday, February 21, TCN’s general manager of public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the affected areas will experience a blackout on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

She attributed the action to scheduled annual preventive maintenance on two transformers.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria informs the public that its maintenance crew will conduct annual preventive maintenance on the 2x100MVA, TR3 & TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Abuja,” the statement read.

“The planned power interruptions are unavoidable, as Abuja DisCo will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the transformers during the maintenance period. Power supply will be restored to the affected areas upon completion of the maintenance exercise.”

Mbah explained that on Saturday, February 22, the power disruptions will affect the National Hospital, G2 Injection Station, Garki, Area 1, and Asokoro for seven hours.

According to the statement, areas including Apo legislative quarters, Apo resettlement, Gudu, Apo mechanic, and surrounding areas will also experience a seven-hour power outage.

Mbah explained that the interruption is necessary as Abuja Electricity Distribution Company will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the affected transformers during maintenance. The transmission company also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the affected customers during this scheduled maintenance time.

“Power supply will be restored once the maintenance exercise is completed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause the affected electricity customers,” the company said.

In a separate development, TCN said as part of its transmission expansion programme, it has officially commissioned a new 100MVA power transformer at the 132/33kV in Osogbo substation-Osun state.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

TCN explained that the new transformer boosts the substation’s capacity from 180MVA to 280MVA and enhances bulk power supply to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) customers within the Osogbo township.

TCN noted that the 100MVA power transformer project is part of nationwide initiatives, undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank.

The ICIR reported that the TCN said 128 transmission towers were destroyed by vandals in 2024, raising concern over recurrent epileptic power supply in the country.

The transmission company also said it spent about N8.8 billion to repair and put into adequate use the vandalised transmission towers within the year.