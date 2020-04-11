Stay home, wash your hands, save lives – Buhari begs Nigerians

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to stay at home, wash their hands and save lives as they observe the lockdown directive effected on Monday, March 30, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As the final days of the initial 14-day lockdown winds to a close, President Buhari in a statement, shared on his official Twitter handle, informed Nigerians on the necessity of the stay-at-home directive, which he urged all to comply with till further notice.

“No elected government could ask more of the citizens of the country that elected them than what we ask of you today.

“But we must ask you – once more – to observe restrictions on movement where they are in place, and follow the instructions of our scientists and medical advisers: stay home, wash your hands, save lives,” the statement read in part.

The president also highlighted that stimulus packages are being arranged for those most in need and small cash payment will continue to be provided to those who suffer most in the country.

“For those who suffer most egregiously, the Government has announced multiple measures to assist: 70,000 tonnes of grain is being released from the National Strategic Grain Reserves for distribution to those in most need; distribution of small cash payments is also being made, and will continue to be made by the Federal Government, in the States and Local Government Areas,” the statement read.

The president further asked citizens to endure the frustration that this time may bring as COVID-19 has no known cure or vaccine.

Currently, Nigeria has recorded 305 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).