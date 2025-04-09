Stop paying ransom to bandits, kidnappers, Ribadu tells Nigerians

THE National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has asked Nigerians to stop paying ransom to bandits and kidnappers.

Ribadu appealed on Tuesday, April 8, while handing over 60 kidnapped victims rescued from captivity in Zangon Kataf, Southern Kaduna, to their families.

According to him, the rescued victims proved that security agencies can save abducted people without ransom payments.

“Today, we are releasing 60, and hopefully that will be the final one from that part of Nigeria. Last week, we did about 50.

“I want to once again use the opportunity to thank our armed forces, our security forces, and indeed, the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who work daily to restore order, security, and stability.

“We are getting freedom back for our people. We will continue to do so. We will not relent, and we will not stop,” NAN quoted him to have saying.

Ribadu stressed that the victims comprised 35 males and 25 females.

While noting that the security agencies are working to arrest the perpetrators, he asked Nigerians to stop paying ransom to the kidnappers.

“I also want to use this opportunity to talk to our people to please, stop giving money to these people. It is one of the worst things happening.

“The families of many of these people, as you see them, gave money to their abductors, but it did not lead to their release. It is the security forces that rescued them.

“I want to make a very strong appeal to all, it is understandable that when your person is in captivity, you will do whatever it takes to get him or her back. But this is counterproductive,” he added.

Over the years, Nigeria has faced kidnappings and banditry attacks, particularly in the northwestern and northeastern parts of Nigeria.

These incidents have led many families to resort to paying ransom to secure the release of their loved ones.

In December 2024, The ICIR reported how the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed that between May 2023 and April 2024, Nigerians paid approximately N2.23 trillion in ransoms to kidnappers.

The NBS survey further revealed that 65 per cent of households affected by kidnapping incidents resorted to paying ransom, with an average payment of N2.67 million per incident.

The northwest region topped the list with 14.4 million reported cases, followed by the northcentral region with 8.8 million incidents.

Meanwhile, the South-East region recorded the lowest number of crimes, with 6.18 million incidents.

The report showed that crime disproportionately affected rural areas, with 26.53 million incidents occurring in rural households compared to 25.36 million in urban areas.