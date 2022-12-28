33.1 C
Strike: Gbajabiamila did not deceive ASUU – Reps

EducationNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: ASUU chairman with speaker House of Reps/ Credit : Olukayode Jaiyeola
THE House of Representatives has refuted claims by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Emmanuel Osodeke that Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila deceived the lecturers into calling off their eight-month strike.

ASUU President Osodeke had, in an interview with a national daily, accused Gbajabiamila of deception.

Osodeke said the Speaker asked the union to call off the strike in October with a written promise that the government would, without delay, offset in full, the arrears of salaries owed members.

Reacting to the allegation, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 28, stated that Gbajabiamila did not promise ASUU that lecturers would be paid for the period they downed tools.

In the statement titled ‘House of Representatives Response to Osodeke’s Allegations of Deception against Mr. Speaker,’ Kalu pointed out that the Federal Government legitimately withheld the salaries for the period universities were shut down.

Gbajabiamila had led the intervention in the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the lecturers, leading to the calling off of the strike in October, after eight months.

Parts of the statement read, “On Tuesday, 27th December 2022, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, granted an interview, accusing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, of using deception to convince the union to call off its strike action.

“He specifically alleged that the Speaker failed to deliver on his written commitment that the government would, without delay, offset the arrears of salaries owed to members of the union for the time they were on strike.

“For the record, at no point did the Speaker of the House of Representatives commit to offset the arrears of salaries owed to union members for the time they were on strike. The House of Representatives helped resolve the strike by making commitments to improve the welfare package of university lecturers and revitalisation funds to improve the infrastructure and operations of federal universities. These commitments are reflected in the 2023 Appropriation Bill, which includes N170,000,000,000.00) to provide a level of increment in the welfare package of university lecturers and an additional N300,000,000,000.00 in revitalisation funds.

“Furthermore, the House of Representatives continues to work with stakeholders – the Accountant General of the Federation and the Academic Staff Union of Universities to facilitate the adoption of elements of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. This effort is being supervised by the Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, Rep. Aminu Suleiman.

“Professor Emmanuel Osodeke knows that the Federal Government of Nigeria is under no obligation to pay university lecturers’ salaries for the duration they were on strike. This is a settled matter in law. See S. 43(1)(a) Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN).

“The Executive decision not to pay salaries to lecturers for the time spent on strike is warranted by the government’s legitimate interest in preventing moral hazard and discouraging disruptive industrial actions. Nonetheless, the Speaker has made interventions for an exemption in this regard, and Professor Osodeke is well aware of this.”

The House of Representatives spokesman further accused Osodeke of approaching negotiations with bad faith, noting that the ASUU leader’s attitude was one of the reasons the strike lasted for so long.

“Professor Osodeke’s bad-faith approach to negotiations and his affinity for political brinkmanship are significant reasons the universities were on strike for so long. His ongoing interventions continue to threaten the progress being made to preclude the possibility of further disruptions to the academic calendar of the universities.

“Therefore, I call on him, in his capacity as President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to desist from making further misleading statements against the House of Representatives and the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila. There is no place for hostility and selfish agitation in this critical moment. This is the time for calm heads and steady hands, working together for the common good.”

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

