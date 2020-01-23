Students protest in Zaria over poor electricity supply, security

Advertisement

STUDENTS of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna state, on Thursday, took to the streets demanding stable electricity supply, security and among other basic amenities.

According to reports, the students formed a demonstration at Annex campus, Gaskiya, in Zaria city, preventing visitors from moving in and out, as they protested over lack of security, electricity and water in the school.

One of the students, identified as Aliyu Abubakar, disclosed the reason for the protest in a Facebook group: Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria Admissions Session 2018/2019 And Other Issue, where he revealed that the students were voicing concerns over the scarcity of resources needed to make a better learning experience.

Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic was established in 1989 as an institution to provide training and development techniques in the field of applied science, commerce, engineering and other specialisations.

Students protest on Thursday highlights the score of challenges facing the over three-decades-old institution.

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has in recent times shown himself as an advocate for quality education.

To raise spirits and trust in his agenda to improve education in the state, the governor enrolled his son in a public primary school.

He also purged the sector when he sacked over 4,000 teachers who couldn’t write letters and communicate effectively in the language of instruction adopted by most schools.

However, this has done nothing to fix the problem being faced by many public and state-owned schools in Kaduna.