Supreme Court confirms Abba Yusuf as governor of Kano state

THE Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Kabir Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the governor of Kano state.

The court reversed the judgement of the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal that sacked him.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna challenged Yusuf’s NNPP membership and sought the governor’s sack from the tribunal to the Supreme Court.

Gawuna argued that the party should not have sponsored Yusuf’s March 18, 2023 election.

In a judgement led by Inyang Okoro, the court declared that the nomination issue was exclusively the internal affairs of a political party and said upturning the party’s decision was not justifiable.

The court upheld the governor’s election in a unanimous decision.

The Kano governorship poll had generated controversies since Yusuf’s victory was overturned by the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The election was one of the most intensely contested at the courts in polls conducted in 2023 in Nigeria.

Delivering the lead ruling on Friday, January 12, Okoro overturned the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the two main grounds that formed the basis of the lower court’s decision to remove Yusuf.

The Supreme Court reinstated votes deducted from Yusuf to arrive at its decision and said it was his party’s right to choose him as its candidate.

The ICIR reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the appeal over the state governorship election tussle on Thursday, December 21,

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



After hearing from the parties involved, a five-member panel of justices led by Okoro reserved their decision.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, November 17, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal’s decision to sack Yusuf.

The court held that the NNPP breached the Constitution by sponsoring Yusuf, who was not a party member.

The court’s three-man bench ruled that each political party must keep track of its voter registration.