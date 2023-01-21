34.1 C
Suspension: PDP violated my right to fair hearing, Nnamani says

Harrison Edeh
FORMER Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has protested his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it violated his right to fair hearing.

The PDP National Working Committee suspended Nnamani, who is representing Enugu East in the Senate, on Friday, January 20 over allegations of anti-party activities.

But Nnamani took to Twitter on Saturday morning to complain about the decision, describing it as “a rude shock” and “a huge surprise.”

The former governor added that he was never at any time notified of any petition or complaint against him, nor informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the PDP NWC to suspend him from the party.

“I was not invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence(s) was/were discussed.

“I was, therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made,” he said.

He stressed that his right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings.

Nnamani has been an ardent supporter of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, despite being a PDP member.

Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

