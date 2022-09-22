27.1 C
Tambuwal emerges as Nigeria Governors Forum chairman, replaces Fayemi

Politics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal. Photo Credit: Guardian.ng
THE Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), replacing his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi.

Tambuwal, deputy to Fayemi, became the new Chairman of NGF on Thursday at the National Economic Council meeting in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, after Fayemi transferred the leadership of the office to him.

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Director, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Bello-Barkindo, Tambuwal will hold the fort until May next year, when a proper election is conducted among the governors.

The statement read, “Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State Governor acknowledged the result-driven output of the NEC and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support, explaining that yes, we may be occasionally troublesome, coming from the Forum of Governors, and we do test your patience, but you have never really expressed any frustration with all our truculent questions and the insistence that the federation must be a true federation.”

“The new President of the FORAF also did not forget to thank the Secretariat of the NEC and through the NEC thanked the President and Commander in Chief of the Country for taking the resolutions of the NEC seriously by implementing them.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the NEC, prayed that Fayemi’s services, both nationally and globally, would continue to develop.

Fayemi emerged as Chairman of NGF in May 2019 after taking over from former Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari.

Fayemi was elected through consensus after he was nominated by Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai and was seconded by Delta State to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Fayemi will formally hand over the leadership of the NGF to Tambuwal on October 16.

The NGF consist of all the 36 State governors of the federation.

