Tems nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
TemsIISource:The Guardian.
NIGERIAN singer Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been nominated for Best Original Score for the ‘Lift Me Up’ song which she co-wrote with Rihanna for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Tems was nominated for the award alongside Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler, who were all significant contributors to the song.

The song which was released on November 4, paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played a lead role in the franchise before he died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

The multiple award-winning singer has been nominated for at least 12 awards this year alone and has won half of them. Reacting to news of her nomination, Tems tweeted: “My God!! this one is too much.”

On April 29, she was featured alongside Drake on American rapper Future’s single, Wait for U, from the latter’s ninth studio album, I Never Liked You. The song debuted atop the Hot 100, making Tems the first African female artist to top the chart and more so debut atop the chart.

Tems also covered Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On July 26, Tems gained her fourth Hot 100 when her song ‘Free Mind’ from For Broken Ears, debuted on the chart.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

