Ten things Nigerians should know about Colin Powell

Bankole Abe

THE death of America’s General Colin Powell is no more news, but
here are 10 things Nigerians should know about the retired general and top diplomat.

He was born on April 5, 1937, to Luther and Maud Powell.

Second, his parents immigrated to The United States from Jamaica. Before Barak Obama’s election as president, he was one of the two most powerful African Americans in federal executive branch, being the fourth most powerful person in the USA.

Third, he was born in New York City and went to public schools.

Fourth, he was a four-star general in the US Army. Powell was an exemplary soldier and a patriot. He contributed in shaping the American security system.

Fifth, he was the 65th United States secretary of state. His tenure as secretary of state was well applauded by his teeming admirers. He served under under President Bush (2001-2005) and was an orator. However, he was criticised for his role in the invasion of Iraq.

Sixth, he was the first African-American secretary of state. He offered counsel to President Bush and helped to shape American foreign policy.

Seventh, he served as the 16th United States national security advisor from 1982 – 1989 and was chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the Department of Defense.

Eighth, he wrote his Autobiography in 1995 titled ‘My American Journey.’ He wanted to tell his unique story by himself.

Ninth, he was the winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award. He won this reputable award twice due to his exemplary strides and love for his country.

Tenth, he died on October 18, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 84, according to a statement from his family.

Ten things Nigerians should know about Colin Powell

