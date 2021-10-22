Gunmen attack Imo Police station with explosives

— 1 min read

SOME gunmen have attacked a Police station in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State with explosives.

The incident happened around 6.44 pm on Thursday.

The men, who came in a convoy of five vehicles and three motorcycles, reportedly threw petrol bombs on the Police station’s roof while shooting intermittently.

READ ALSO:

Only four South East representatives make Buhari’s list of 42 Ambassadorial nominees

ICIR invites applications from journalists in North East, North West, South East for procurement, budget training

Schools shutdown in the South East over alleged killer injections by soldiers

- Advertisement -

“The armed bandits, suspected to be members of the IPOB/ESN terror group, came to Isiala Mbano Police Station in about five vehicles and three motorcycles, threw petrol bombs on the roof of the already damaged building in the Endsars imbroglio and started shooting indiscriminately,” Imo State Police spokesperson Michael Abattam said.

“The police operatives attached to the station returned fire, engaging them in a gun duel. They were able to repel the bandits and in the process they zoomed off in their vehicles and motorcycles.”

He also confirmed that some damage was done to the station and a policeman who got injured during the incident was taken to a hospital.

“Due to alertness of the police operatives, no arm was lost. The fire was extinguished, not after causing some damage to the building. One of the police operatives who sustained gun shot injury was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

He also revealed that the tactical unit of the Police command was on the hot chase of the criminals and would soon apprehend them.