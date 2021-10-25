32.2 C
Don’t make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for workers, NLC tells FG

Bankole Abe
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba Photo Credit: File Photo

1min read

Bankole Abe

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the government against making the Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for workers. The labour union spoke through its President, Ayuba Wabba, during a briefing on the COVID-19 vaccination advisory for Federal Civil Servants in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “The truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive.

“I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the corona pandemic.

“We urge the government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at the workplace.”

He, however, urged the Federal Government to use persuasion and conviction rather than force.

“We urge that the tool of persuasion and conviction be used rather than force to get workers and the general populace to take the vaccination.”

The ICIR has earlier reported Boss Mustapha, who leads the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on October 13, 2021, as saying that Federal Government workers without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or result of a test done within 72 hours will not be allowed to gain entrance into their offices from December 1, 2021.

 

