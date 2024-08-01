Tension rises as pro-government protesters arrive Abuja Stadium in 12 coaster buses

TENSION has risen between #EndBadGovernance protesters and pro-government demonstrators at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The ICIR reported how a Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) directed the #EndBadGovernance protesters to use only the stadium for their protest until the end of the exercise.

But another group of protesters supporting the government arrived at the stadium at 9.30 on August 1, in 12 coastal buses.

Nigerians protesting against high-level hunger and inflation in the country gathered at the stadium Thursday morning in compliance with the FCT High Court order.

But sooner had they arrived at the venue than pro-government protesters arrived in four coaster buses.

Arise TV crew on the ground confirmed that the situation has heightened tension around at the stadium..

Earlier, the FCT commissioner of police, Benneth Igweh who was at the venue appealed to the #EndBadGovernance protesters to move into the stadium for their protest. This led to a heated argument between the CP and the leader of the protesters, Deji Adeyanju.

Meanwhile, The ICIR can confirm that policemen from the FCT command were seen throwing teargas at protesters gathering at the Eagles Square Abuja for the nationwide hunger protest.

The ICIR reports that a human rights group, the Take It Back movement on Friday, July 26, requested the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to permit them to use the Eagle Square for the demonstration, known as the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The group made the request in a letter signed by its director of mobilisation, Damilare Adenola.

The group highlighted demands, including the provision of a 24-hour power supply, toilet facilities, water, and security for the convenience of Nigerian citizens who would be camped out at the Eagles Square.

However, in the exparte application by his counsel, Ogwu Onoja, a senior advocate, Wike sought for order of interim injunction mandating the security agencies to prevent the protesters from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, offices, or public premises within the FCT between August 1 and 10, pending the hearing of his motion on notice.

The minister stated that while the federal government was not opposed to the protest, intelligence, and security reports suggested that certain elements within the protest leadership planned to use the demonstration to cause havoc, irreparable damage to public facilities, block roadways, and disrupt public peace.

Since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, there has been unprecedented inflation, with the market prices of food snowballing and more citizens pushed into poverty.

The ICIR reported that the President held closed-door meetings with the traditional rulers and governors over the demonstration.

Similarly, political actors including former presidential candidates, political parties, and other stakeholders have issued statements over the protest.