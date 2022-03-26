Terrorism: US Blacklists Six Nigerians For Supporting Boko Haram

— 1 min read

THE United States on Friday said it was blacklisting six Nigerians for their support of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Ned Price, the United States Department of State spokesperson, confirmed the development in a statement.

Price, in the statement said, “The United States is designating six individuals for their support of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Nigerian nationals – Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad – to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram.

“Today’s action follows the United Arab Emirates’ prosecutions, convictions, and designations of these individuals for supporting terrorism.”

The Department of State had designated Boko Haram as a ‘Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization’ on November 14, 2013.

“The Nigeria-based group is responsible for numerous attacks in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, as well as in the Lake Chad Basin in Cameroon, Chad and Niger and has killed thousands of people since 2009,” the Department said.

THE ICIR reports that Boko Haram has been notorious for various menace and threats in several parts of the North.

These abuses include murder, abduction, sexual violence, forced labour, forced conscription of children, looting, and burning public buildings (such as schools), personal property (such as farmland), and, in some cases, entire villages.