Boko Haram: FG uncovers 96 sponsors

THE Federal Government says it has uncovered 96 companies and individuals sponsoring Boko Haram and other terrorists in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has compiled a list of 96 financiers of terrorism, as well as 424 associates and supporters of the financiers.

The NFIU also unmasked 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change linked with terrorism in the country.

However, Mohammed did not disclose the names of the terrorism sponsors. He also failed to name the companies linked with terrorism.

“For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators,” the minister said.

Mohammed confirmed that the NFIU analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

Mohammed further disclosed that the NFIU has compiled intelligence reports on cases of corruption, including tax evasion and money laundering.

“Also, from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3,909,707,678,112.43 in VAT and N3,737,918,335,785.82 in Withholding Tax due to the government.

“NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.

“On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries.

“During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore dollars and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country,” he said.

In September 2021, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) released the names of six Nigerian financiers of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

The terror sponsors named by the UAE are Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The Emirate announced the development after a federal cabinet meeting in the capital, Abu Dhabi, a state-run WAM news agency disclosed.