Terrorists attack Kaduna military base, kill 17 soldiers, 3 locals

Vincent Ufuoma
File photo. Rural armed bandits used as illustration.
1min read

AT LEAST 17 soldiers and three residents have been killed in an attack on a military post in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

According to Vanguard newspapers, the incident happened on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said 40 fatally wounded soldiers were brought to the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where 17 of them were confirmed dead.

While one of the residents killed was a member of vigilante group, the other one was said to be a lone traveller.

Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the incident.

Kasai said that the terrorists were suspected members of the Ansaru sect believed to be coming from Niger State before they attacked the military base.

He said normalcy has returned to the area, adding that most of the residents had fled the town.

“We had to run and seek refuge elsewhere. Most of the residents slept outside Birnin Gwari town.

“Normalcy had just returned today (Tuesday) around 10a.m. The Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road is the most dangerous road,” Kasai added.

The ICIR made unsuccessful calls the Nigerian Army Spokesperson Clement Onyeama.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command Mohammed Jalige was also not available to respond to questions.

This incident came barely 48 hours after the President Muhammadu Buhari administration denied insinuations that it was overwhelmed by the high level of insecurity across the country.

Reporter at
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

