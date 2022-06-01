The Pulitzer Center offers environmental reporting conference

— 1 min read

THE Pulitzer Center is inviting participants to its conference themed: ‘Interconnected: Reporting the Climate Crisis’.

The online event is slated for June 9, 2022, to June 10, 2022.

The conference will feature Pulitzer Center reporting projects, examine emerging trends in journalism and highlight innovative approaches to collaboration.

Journalists around the world are invited to attend this free event.

The program will cover climate and labor, religion and climate, gender and climate, collaboration against climate change, and more.

Each year, the Pulitzer Center’s annual conference spotlights some of the best journalism projects in leading news outlets to explore a theme that illuminates the most pressing issues of the time.

With in-depth, prize-winning journalism as the focus, the Center brings together diverse perspectives on reporting and how global issues affect everybody.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.