Those killed at Lekki Toll Gate deserve justice – Falz

POPULAR Nigerian musician Folarin Falana also known as Falz has said victims of the October 20, 2020 Lekki Toll Gate massacre must be given justice.

Falz, who was one of the vocal voices during the #EndSARS campaign, spoke in an Instagram post in reaction to the findings of the panel set up to investigate the incident.

He also demanded a full implementation of the panel’s recommendations.

“I can’t believe these monsters legit made us think that we were mad. Something that we watched on Instagram live. Anyway, the panel report is out now, and it is clear as day,” he said.

“Just in case you thought we would back down at some point. That has never been and will never be an option.

“All these recommendations must be implemented fully. The least that these innocent souls deserve is justice!”

The Lagos State #EndSARS panel, in a report it submitted to the state government on Monday, said the Nigerian Army was guilty of a massacre at Lekki Toll Gate.

It established that the testimonies of victims, eyewitnesses and independent experts employed to examine the footage taken during the incident confirmed that the Army shot live bullets at protesters resulting in deaths and severe gunshot injuries.

According to the report, which was seen by The ICIR, the panel noted that nine protesters were confirmed dead while four others were presumed dead.

The report listed 48 names as casualties of the Lekki incident.

Among the 48 casualties listed, 24 sustained gunshot injuries while 15 others were assaulted by soldiers and police.

The panel also noted that 96 other corpses were presented by a Forensic Pathologist of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, John Obafunwa.

The panel recommended the outright dismissal of the officers that carried out the brutal shooting of harmless and peaceful protesters.

It also recommended that October 20 of every year be made a “toll-free day” at the plaza as long as the Toll Gate exists.

The report recommended that the Lekki Toll Plaza be made a memorial site for the protest by renaming it the #EndSARS Toll Gate.