Three children die in Jigawa building collapse

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
A map showing Jigawa state
THREE children have been confirmed dead in a building that collapsed on Thursday in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

It was gathered that the building collapsed after heavy rain.

The victims were identified as six-year-old Farida Idi, three-year-old Mariya Idi and 18-month-old Bilkisu Yahya, all of Yakasai Jigawar Tsada village.

According to a statement by spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command Lawan Adam, the building collapsed at Jigawar Tsarki community due to a heavy rain which lasted several hours from Wednesday night.

The police said the victims reportedly died on the spot before they could be rescued.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives moved to the scene, evacuated their remains and rushed to General Hospital Dutse.

“On arrival, the Medical Doctor on duty certified them dead. Corpses were photographed and released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

“The Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Police Command, Aliyu Tafida, condoles with the parents, families and relatives and pray to Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the police statement said.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

