Three Nigerians arrested for drugs in India, 11 others face deportation

POLICE in India on Sunday announced the arrest of a Nigerian woman Damilola Janet Odula, who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs valued at Rs. 15,10,000 (about N7.9 million), to Goa by concealing the consignment in her sandals.

Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, said the 27-year-old suspect had 151 grams of Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) when she was arrested following a tip-off.

Earlier, two other Nigerians simply identified as Ifeanyi, 26, and Obiora, 50, were arrested on August 11, for their alleged involvement in supplying large amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The two suspects, who entered India on three-month visas and continued residing in the country illegally after their visas expired, were accused of delivering about 355 grams of methaqualone and 5 kg of “ganja” to an unknown dealer, the police said.

“Officials stopped both the accused when they arrived to make the sale. When stopped by the team, the foreigners panicked and escaped into the lanes. Thereafter, both of them were apprehended.

“Upon checking them, a white narcotic substance was found inside a polythene bag. When tested with the field kit, the substance was found to be methaqualone. A total of 355 grams of methaqualone and 5 kg of ganja were recovered from them,” the police said.

Meanwhile, as part of continuing efforts to crack down on foreign nationals illegally staying in the country, state officials in Delhi have identified 11 Nigerians who were residing in Dwarka without a valid visa and put them in a detention centre.

A joint team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) found the illegal residents aged between 29-49 years, roaming in the area before arresting them and the Foreign Regional Registration Office ordered them to be deported.