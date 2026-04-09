Timeline: Key comments by Trump administration on Nigeria in six months

A SERIES of remarks and policy signals attributed to the United States in recent months have drawn attention to Nigeria’s international image, with critics warning of potential diplomatic and economic implications as the federal government intensifies efforts to attract foreign investment.

Since late 2025, statements linked to the administration of the US President Donald Trump have increasingly portrayed Nigeria in a negative light, ranging from security concerns to questions about governance and public health systems.

While some of these characterisations remain contested, they have nonetheless circulated widely in diplomatic and media spaces.

Below is a timeline of the US key comments on Nigeria within the period.

Trump listed Nigeria as CPC

In October 2025, Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), a label used by the US for countries accused of alleged violations of religious freedom.

The US president first triggered controversy when he claimed that Christians in Nigeria were under severe threat. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, alleging that thousands of Christians were being killed by “radical Islamists.”

The move placed Nigeria in the same conversation as countries like China and North Korea under US watchlists.

‘Now a disgraced country’

In a follow-up statement in November 2025, Trump escalated his rhetoric, threatening punitive measures against Nigeria.

He further dubbed the country as “now a disgraced country,” adding that US attack on Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!” he threatened.

The phrase has since gained traction among Nigerians opposition leaders, with some noting that such language from a US president could shape diplomatic and investors perceptions.

Trump links Nigeria to ‘fake news’

Months later, reacting to a report by CNN on a US-Iran ceasefire, Trump on April 8, 2026, claimed the report relied on a “false statement” originating from a Nigerian source.

“The false statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria),” he said, describing it as a “new, trouble-making site.”

Trump, however, did not name the platform or provide evidence to back the claim.

Nigeria described as insecure, parading weak health system

Hours after accusing Nigeria of peddling fake news, the Trump’s administration described Africa’s most populous country as an “insecure nation with a very poor health system.”

In a detailed travel advisory, the US, through the Department of States, urged its citizens to reconsider visiting Nigeria due to rising concerns over crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and unreliable healthcare services.

It also directed all its non-emergency employees and its employees’ families at its Abuja Embassy to quit over insecurity.

The US labelled all regions in Nigeria as unsafe except the South-West. It listed 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states as unsafe for its citizens.

The advisory placed Nigeria at Level 3, meaning travellers are advised to reconsider their plans because of serious dangers that exist across the country.

“Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services. Some areas have increased risk.” part of the advisory read.

The US pointed to widespread violent crime as a major concern and listed armed robbery, assault, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom as common across states in the North-West, North-West, North-Central, South-South, and South-East.

It argued that the incidents occurred in both urban and rural areas, and affected both foreigners and locals, sometimes along major roads or in residential neighborhoods.

The advsory also highlighted the persistent threat of terrorism that happens with little warning, particularly in parts of the country where extremist groups remain active. These groups are said to be capable of carrying out attacks in public spaces. The risk is heightened by the presence of armed gangs and criminal networks, especially in regions where government control is limited.

The US stance on Nigeria’s health systems is more concerning as it said they could not match those of the US and other advanced nations.

“Americans should not expect the same level of health care to be available in Nigeria as they do in the United States. Nigerian medical facilities are generally not equipped to US or European standards. Many medicines are not available. This includes common medications for diabetes or asthma,” the advisory stated.

The US urged its citizens coming to Nigeria to bring enough over the counter and prescription medicines to last their entire stay.

Nigeria’s push for foreign investors

The remarks came at a time when the administration of President Bola Tinubu is actively seeking foreign investors to boost the economy.

The federal government has embarked on multiple investment drives, policy reforms, and international engagements aimed at improving the business environment and attracting capital inflows.

However, analysts and critics warned that persistent negative narratives from influential global figures like Trump could affect investor confidence, particularly in areas tied to security, governance, and stability.

Is Trump administration saying the obvious?

The ICIR reports that as contestable as the claims are, some of them speak eloquently to the true state of affairs in the country.

Insecurity is rife across Nigeria, as terrorists, bandits and other criminals snuff out the lives of citizens at will daily. As news of one terrorist attack on a community breaks, another will likely follow in matter of hours in different parts of the nation.

Currently, hundreds of citizens are in kidnappers’ custody as billions have been paid to rescue others.

Dozens of rank and file and senior officers of Nigerian security forces have been killed by the criminals in their attempts to contain the menace.

Besides, millions of citizens have been displaced by the crisis and other conflicts across the country..

Similarly, Nigeria’s health sector is currently under several strain. Nigeria, with a population nearing 250 million, continues to face deep structural challenges in healthcare delivery.

Out-of-pocket spending accounts for about 74.68 per cent of total health financing, placing a heavy burden on households and limiting access to essential services. Neonatal mortality remains high at 41 deaths per 1,000 live births as of 2023, while the maternal mortality rate of 576 deaths per 100,000 live births ranks among the worst globally.

The system is also critically understaffed, with about 55,000 licensed doctors serving the population as of March 2024.

The ICIR reports that inequitable distribution of services, weak infrastructure, persistent brain drain and widening socioeconomic inequalities, particularly in rural and underserved communities, have continued to deepen health disparities.

Many facilities lack basic equipment, medicines and essential amenities, while poor remuneration and working conditions drive the continued emigration of skilled health professionals, further weakening service delivery.

At different times, recurring strikes have crippled services in public hospitals because of workers-government face-offs over pay and other demands.