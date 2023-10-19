Tinubu appoints new heads for NTA, NBC, 6 others

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed new chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

In a statement released by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, October 19, the President tasked the new leaders to create new opportunities for Nigerians through robust reforms of their respective institutions.

The President stated that the purpose of the institutions is to unify Nigerians, reshape their mindsets, and showcase the nation to the rest of the world.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

The appointees are:

1. National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu

2. Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos

3. Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

4. National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

5. Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

6. Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

7. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali

8. Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

The appointments are the latest among several that Tinubu has made since assuming office on May 29.

The latest appointment follows Tinubu’s nomination of new chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment on October 13.