Tinubu appoints new heads for NTA, NBC, 6 others

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Bola Tinubu
President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed new chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

In a statement released by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, October 19,  the President tasked the new leaders to create new opportunities for Nigerians through robust reforms of their respective institutions.

The President stated that the purpose of the institutions is to unify Nigerians, reshape their mindsets, and showcase the nation to the rest of the world.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

The appointees are:

  1. 1. National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu
  1. 2. Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos
  1. 3. Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama

  2. 4. National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Charles Ebuebu

  3. 5. Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

  4. 6. Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

  5. 7. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) — Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali
  1. 8. Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

The appointments are the latest among several that Tinubu has made since assuming office on May 29.

The latest appointment follows Tinubu’s nomination of new chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment on October 13.

Mustapha USMAN

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.