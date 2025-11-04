Tinubu directs Health Ministry to end resident doctors’ strike

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to take all lawful measures to ensure that members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who commenced an indefinite strike on Saturday, November 1, return to work immediately.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, revealed the directive during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, noting that the president gave a clear mandate to resolve the impasse and restore normalcy in the nation’s hospitals.

“Mr President has expressly directed that we do everything possible and legitimate to ensure that the resident doctors are brought back to their duty posts as soon as possible,” Salako said.

The ICIR reported that (NARD) declared a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike, on October 31, 2025, following the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government over unresolved demands.

It had on September 28 issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the implementation of several agreements, including improved welfare for its members, payment of salary arrears, improved working conditions across federal and state hospitals, among others.

The industrial action has crippled operations in federal and state tertiary hospitals.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to dialogue, Salako in his Monday address urged the doctors to resume duties, stating that “Industrial peace cannot be achieved through confrontation. We value the contribution of our health workers, and the president especially values the resident doctors. If it were possible, we would pay them N50 million monthly, because no one can fully compensate their service.”

He apologised to Nigerians impacted by the strike, stating that the government had been in continuous dialogue with NARD’s leadership to resolve their 19-point demands.

He explained that the dispute partly arose from a circular issued in July by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, which caused divisions among health workers.

He noted that the circular was subsequently withdrawn, and in August, a Collective Bargaining Agreement process was initiated to harmonise negotiations among health unions, including the Nigerian Medical Association, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, and the Joint Health Sector Unions.

The minister stated that progress had been achieved, despite lingering disagreements over salary relativity and the appointment of non-medical consultants.

“We engaged an external industrial relations expert to mediate, and most of the 19 issues raised by NARD are already being addressed,” he added.

He further noted that the President had approved an upward review of the retirement age for clinical staff to 65 years.

Addressing one of NARD’s major demands, the minister clarified that medical and dental house officers could not be included in the civil service scheme since they are interns on temporary 12-month appointments.

“They are not regular staff and cannot be placed on pensionable employment,” he said.

Salako further explained that the contentious creation of consultant cadres for non-medical staff preceded the current administration, adding that the issue would be addressed through dialogue.

Regarding the dismissal of five resident doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, he stated that a three-member review committee had been established to revisit the case, and three of the affected doctors had already been cleared for reinstatement.

Salako disclosed that the Federal Government had released N21.3 billion to clear outstanding arrears and allowances, adding that 60 percent of the affected doctors had already been paid.

He added that another N11.9 billion was being processed, while N20 billion had earlier been disbursed through the Medical Residency Training Fund.

Addressing workforce shortages, he stated that 14,444 health workers, including 3,064 resident doctors, were recruited in 2024, while an additional 23,059 personnel are being engaged in 2025.

The Minister of State further noted that doctors in the public service earned about 50 per cent more than other health professionals, highlighting the government’s commitment to their welfare despite prevailing economic challenges.

The ICIR reported that NARD said that its demands were not new or unreasonable but vital to building a sustainable healthcare system.

The association accused the government of neglecting to implement long-standing agreements, citing unpaid salary arrears, delayed allowances, and irregular promotions, and warned that the strike would persist until tangible progress was achieved.

Similarly, the Association of Resident Doctors in the FCTA vowed on Monday to sustain its strike until all pending arrears and welfare concerns were fully resolved.

The doctors called on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to take decisive action, alleging that bureaucratic sabotage was obstructing the implementation of his earlier approvals.

The ICIR reported that the association had on September 12, began a five-day warning strike but suspended it after two days, following the release of funds for the outstanding Medical Residency Training Fund, and to allow the Federal Government two weeks to address its concerns.