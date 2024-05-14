Tinubu directs MDAs to buy only CNG-powered vehicles

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Tinubu directs MDAs to buy only CNG-powered vehicles
CNG powered Engine
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas CNG-powered vehicles. 

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Monday, May 13, said that the directive was in line with the President’s commitment to ensuring energy security and cutting high fuel costs.

Read Also:

Read Also:

‘Sowore is a person of interest to the DSS’, Presidency justifies his arrest, DSS treatment
2020 Budget: Presidency to spend N4.6 billion on travels, vehicles, and computers
2023: Minister of State for Education resigns hours after Buhari’s order
2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

According to the statement, “The President’s directive is also in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.”

Addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu affirmed that there was no turning back in the energy reforms initiated by his administration.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” the President stated.


     

     

    “The President further directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of FEC seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles, tasking the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of CNG-compliant vehicles.

    “The President remains committed to effectively harnessing the nation’s gas potential, alleviating the burden of high transportation costs on the masses while enhancing the standard of living of all Nigerians.”

    The Presidency had noted that the deployment of CNG buses and tricycles and the vision to get at least one million natural gas-propelled vehicles on Nigerian roads by 2027 would mark a major energy transition era in the country’s transportation industry.

    “The use of more expensive diesel and PMS will gradually be phased out, when many vehicles, including trucks, run on natural gas, which our nation has in abundance in at least 30 out of the 36 states of the federation,” the Presidency had said.

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.