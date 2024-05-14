Tinubu directs MDAs to buy only CNG-powered vehicles

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas CNG-powered vehicles.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Monday, May 13, said that the directive was in line with the President’s commitment to ensuring energy security and cutting high fuel costs.

According to the statement, “The President’s directive is also in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.”

Addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu affirmed that there was no turning back in the energy reforms initiated by his administration.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” the President stated.

“The President further directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of FEC seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles, tasking the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of CNG-compliant vehicles.

“The President remains committed to effectively harnessing the nation’s gas potential, alleviating the burden of high transportation costs on the masses while enhancing the standard of living of all Nigerians.”

The Presidency had noted that the deployment of CNG buses and tricycles and the vision to get at least one million natural gas-propelled vehicles on Nigerian roads by 2027 would mark a major energy transition era in the country’s transportation industry.

“The use of more expensive diesel and PMS will gradually be phased out, when many vehicles, including trucks, run on natural gas, which our nation has in abundance in at least 30 out of the 36 states of the federation,” the Presidency had said.