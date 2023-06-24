Tinubu off to London on ‘a private visit’

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not return to Nigeria today, Saturday, June 24, as he proceeds to the United Kingdom on “a private visit.”

Tinubu, on Friday, concluded his official trip to Paris, France, where he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, said President Tinubu was heading to London for private reasons and would be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement read, “Aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space and economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, as well as advocating the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

“President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja today, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit. The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

The statement was in contrast to the press release from Alake on June 19 when the President was departing for the global financial summit in France.

The special adviser had mentioned that the President would be back in Nigeria on June 24.