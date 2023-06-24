25.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Tinubu off to London on ‘a private visit’

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
Bola Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Related

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not return to Nigeria today, Saturday, June 24, as he proceeds to the United Kingdom on “a private visit.”

Tinubu, on Friday, concluded his official trip to Paris, France, where he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

A statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, said President Tinubu was heading to London for private reasons and would be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The statement read, “Aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space and economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, as well as advocating the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change. 

    “President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja today, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit. The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.”

    The statement was in contrast to the press release from Alake on June 19 when the President was departing for the global financial summit in France.

    The special adviser had mentioned that the President would be back in Nigeria on June 24. 

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Education

    Ebonyi govt to reactivate state Scholarship Board

    EBONYI state governor Francis Nwifuru has said his administration would reactivate the state's Scholarship...
    Business and Economy

    Social media handles now required for bank customers – CBN

    THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has made it mandatory for financial institutions to...
    News

    FCT disengages contractor constructing public toilets

    THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has disengaged...
    News Analysis

    Timeline of flooding in Abuja Trademore estate

    ON June 23, floods attended a heavy rainfall in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,...
    Defence

    Nigeria Army will defeat bandits, terrorists — new Defence Chief

    THE new Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has promised to ensure that the...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Tinubu will sustain tempo on infrastructure development — Buhari

    Fuel subsidy: Commuters groan as transport fares surge

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Ebonyi govt to reactivate state Scholarship Board

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.