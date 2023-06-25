28.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and Governance
Politics and Governance

Lagos deputy governor denies renouncing Nigerian citizenship, calls claim misleading

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma
Hamzat Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman of LIRS

Related

THE Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has refuted an allegation that he once renounced his Nigerian citizenship.

The controversy arose when a United States immigration lawyer, Olubusayo Fasidi, informed the Lagos Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that Hamzat had taken an oath of allegiance in the US renouncing his Nigerian citizenship.

Fasidi had appeared as a witness for the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in his petition against the election of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Reports of Hamzat’s alleged US citizenship had caused a lot of stir online.

However, Hamza, in a statement through his media office on Saturday, June 24 labelled the claim as “misleading and inaccurate.”

The Lagos state deputy governor said the viral report did not accurately reflect the proceedings at the tribunal.

According to him, the witness presented two documents as evidence — an empty US naturalisation application form and an empty oath of US allegiance document, identified as forms 8CFR/337 and N400.

The tendered documents were accepted and marked as exhibits by the tribunal.

He explained that the witness, when confronted with the fact that her claim was based on blank documents, admitted to downloading them from the official website of the US Embassy.

He said that the witness was unable to produce the actual documents specifying the jurisdiction of the US or the date when he allegedly applied for naturalization or took the oath of allegiance.

The statement read, “She equally admitted that she had not attended the ceremony admitting Dr Hamzat as a citizen of the United States of America.

“During her cross-examination by counsel to the 4th respondent (APC), the witness admitted to the fact that the American constitution recognizes dual citizenship with particular reference to the 14th amendment to the constitution of the United States ratified on July 9, 1868.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “The witness was challenged further that the documents she tendered support the process of application for naturalisation which ultimately culminates in the issuance of an American passport and nothing more.

    “The witness, in reaction to additional questions, confirmed that she did not need to obtain a Nigerian visiting visa because she entered the country with her Nigerian passport.

    “With respect to the question whether the witness was aware that Dr Hamzat fully disclosed the details of his American citizenship in the Form EC9 submitted to INEC, the witness answered in the affirmative.”

    Hamzat urged the public to disregard the “deliberate falsehood” being spread, asserting that the credibility of the witness’ testimony was severely challenged.

    Vincent Ufuoma
    Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

    You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Enugu police debunk viral kidnap video

    THE Enugu State police command has debunked a video circulating on social media about...
    News Analysis

    The Wagner Group and the revolt in Russia

    By James Horncastle, Simon Fraser University YEVGENY Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, staged...
    News

    Trophy Husband: Silence on sexual violence pushing victims to death – Otive-Igbuzor

    NIGERIAN author Ejiro Otive-Igbuzor has urged parents and guardians to be more involved in...
    Education

    Key issues in Nigeria’s Students Loans Act

    ON Monday, June 12, President Bola Tinubu signed the Students Loans Bill into Law. The...
    News

    Why Emefiele was suspended as CBN governor – Tinubu

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu says the Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, was suspended due to...

    Most Read

    Buhari signed N94.88trn as budget within eight years

    Soldiers brutalise cleaning company staff for demanding unpaid wages

    Akpabio has been endorsed as Senate President — Ganduje

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Enugu governor-elect’s NYSC certificate not from us — DG

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Deputy spokesperson Ajaka resigns from APC, silent on next move

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Enugu police debunk viral kidnap video

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.