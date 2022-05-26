2023: Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos APC governorship primary

— 1 min read

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emerged winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sanwo-Olu polled 1,170 votes out of a total of 1,198 accredited voters to clinch the ticket.

The primary was held at the Mobolaji Johnson arena in Lagos on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Adamu Yuguda, said the total number of delegates for the primary elections was 1,225, but 1,198 were accredited for the exercise.

A total of 12 votes were annulled out of 1,198 votes cast.

Although three contestants were in the race, only Sanwo-Olu was screened and cleared by the party’s screening committee and Appeal Committee in Abuja, according to Yuguda, who made the clarification before announcing the result.

The other two aspirants that were not cleared are a former commissioner, Wale Oluwo, and a former permanent secretary, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha.