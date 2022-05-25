APC primaries: Aspirant protests ‘doctored’ delegates list in Ekiti

— 1 min read

SUNDAY Ola, one of the House of Representatives aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, has accused the party’s officials of doctoring the delegates list for the party’s primary.

Ola, who is seeking to represent the Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, made his allegation at a press briefing in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Stressing that the alleged manipulation of the delegates list would be resisted through every legitimate means, he warned that the party must revrrse its action to prevent a backlash during the June 18 governorship poll.

He appealed on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for intervention.

“We are calling on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee to intervene and call these people to order. How can you change the goal post in the middle of the game? They have to comply with the provisions of the law in arranging the primaries.

“We are not expecting anything short of free, fair and credible primary. All aspirants must be given a level playing field, that is the minimum the party can offer to all of us”.

In his reaction, chairman of the APC in Ekiti State Paul Omotoso said the party was investigating the veracity of the allegation.

- Advertisement -

Omotoso assured all aspirants in the state that they would be given fair and equal opportunity at the polls.

He added that the authentic delegates list would be released by the NWC on Thursday.

“We are investigating all these allegations. But let me say that the authentic delegates’ list will be released tomorrow from Abuja.

“In case you don’t know, only the Abuja can release it to us, the state has no such power “