30.1 C
Abuja

APC primaries: Aspirant protests ‘doctored’ delegates list in Ekiti

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

SUNDAY Ola, one of the House of Representatives aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, has accused the party’s officials of doctoring the delegates list for the party’s primary.

Ola, who is seeking to represent the Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, made his allegation at a press briefing in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Stressing that the alleged manipulation of the delegates list would be resisted through every legitimate means, he warned that the party must revrrse its action to prevent a backlash during the June 18 governorship poll.

He appealed on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for intervention.

“We are calling on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee to intervene and call these people to order. How can you change the goal post in the middle of the game? They have to comply with the provisions of the law in arranging the primaries.

“We are not expecting anything short of free, fair and credible primary. All aspirants must be given a level playing field, that is the minimum the party can offer to all of us”.

In his reaction, chairman of the APC in Ekiti State Paul Omotoso said the party was investigating the veracity of the allegation.

- Advertisement -

Omotoso assured all aspirants in the state that they would be given fair and equal opportunity at the polls.

He added that the authentic delegates list would be released by the NWC on Thursday.

“We are investigating all these allegations. But let me say that the authentic delegates’ list will be released tomorrow from Abuja.

“In case you don’t know, only the Abuja can release it to us, the state has no such power “

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

AEPB increases number of mobile courts in FCT

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has established more mobile courts to hasten the...
Crime

Death toll hits 21 in Texas elementary school shooting

NINETEEN young children and two adults have died from a shooting at Robb Elementary...
Media Opportunities

Deutshe Welle offers DW global media forum

Deutshe Welle (DW) is inviting registrations for its DW Global Media Forum. The event is slated...
Crime

Outrage trails killing of pregnant woman, four children in Anambra

ANGRY reactions have continued to trail the murder of a pregnant woman and her...
Crime

Families of murdered army couple accuse military authorities of neglect, demand justice

THE families of the army couple killed in Imo State, Linus Audu and Gloria...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAEPB increases number of mobile courts in FCT

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.