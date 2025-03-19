Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers administrator

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sworn in Ibok-Ete Ibas as Rivers State’s sole administrator following his suspension of the state government, headed by Siminalayi Fubara, and the lawmakers on Tuesday, March 18.

Ibas was sworn in after a short meeting with the president at the State House in Abuja, on Wednesday, March 19.

Recall that Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in the state due to protracted political turbulence.

In a nationwide broadcast, the president suspended the state governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

However, he retained the state judiciary.

He then declared what he described as “extraordinary measures” to restore good governance, peace, order, and security in the state.

“It has become inevitably compelling for me to evoke the provision of section 305 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended to declare a state of emergency in River State with effect from today 18th March 2025, and I so do.

“By this declaration, the governor of River State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retired) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state and the interests of the good people of River State,” the president declared.

He added that the declaration did not affect the state judiciary, which he said must continue to function in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

He added that the administrator would not make any new laws. He will, however, be free to formulate regulations that may be necessary to aid his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promoted by the president for the state.

Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, born on September 27, 1960, served as Nigeria’s 22nd chief of naval staff from 2015 to 2021. In this role, he led efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime security, combat oil theft, and modernise the Navy’s operational capabilities.