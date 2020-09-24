Top Boko Haram commander, his four wives surrender

THE Nigerian Army says a top Boko Haram Commander alongside with his four wives have surrendered to its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, disclosed this to newsmen during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He did not supply additional information about the terrorist and his wives but however, said the success was recorded as a result of actionable intelligence by the troops.

Enenche, a Major General added that the troops killed seven bandits and rescued eight kidnapped victims from bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State by the troops.

“In the North-east, within the period under review, troops of operation Lafiya Dole conducted a series of air and ground operations on terrorist enclaves at different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa State,” he said.

“Notably, a high profile Boko Haram terrorist commander surrendered with four of his wives to our troops.”

He also disclosed in a statement that troops of Army Super Camp have destroyed several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts around the Lake Chad Basin in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Enenche who said the operation was part of efforts by the military to ride the North East of terrorism added that several top Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist commanders were killed during the successful operation.

“The successful operation led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.”

“Several top BHT/ISWAP terrorists commanders were killed during the successful operation including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish among others,” he said.

While encouraging residents of the region to avail of military useful information about the hideout of terrorists in the region, Enenche stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements.